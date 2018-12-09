Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — A Hill District home is uninhabitable after a 2-alarm fire Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were sent to the home on Ledlie Street near Cliff Street around 6 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Police say four people were in the home when the blaze started. Everyone was evacuated safely and no one was injured.

The fire was contained before 7 p.m.

According to officials, the fire spread to all three floors of the home. It has been declared uninhabitable.

The Red Cross was on the scene to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.