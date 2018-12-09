Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Pittsburgh are investigating hate-filled material that is being distributed in city neighborhoods.

Officials said in a press release Saturday that they “are aware of and are investigating the dissemination of anti-Semitic pamphlets in Pittsburgh neighborhoods, including Squirrel Hill.”

On Oct. 27, 11 people were killed and seven more were injured when 46-year-old Robert Bowers opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

Police say that the hate-filled material will not be tolerated in Pittsburgh, “not by residents, City officials nor Law Enforcement.”

The city said that the Department of Public Safety, Director Wendell Hissrich, Police Chief Scott Schubert and Zone 4 Commander Dan Herrman is taking the matter seriously and will investigate.

“Pittsburgh is and will remain Stronger than Hate,” said the city.

