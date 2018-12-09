Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KDKA) — One officer in a South Dakota police department had a little trouble walking in his new snow boots.

The Rapid City Police Department posted a video to their social media accounts Friday saying they’re making sure all of their officers are equipped for chilly weather, “even the furry ones.”

The department got some new snow boots for K9 Jary and recorded a video as he tried them on for the first time.

The video shows Jary walking awkwardly around the room and holding his paws in the air while the officers laugh and try to get him to walk normally and run around.

When it's cold and snowy out, but you're a furry officer who still needs to catch the bad guys… #K9Unit #DogBoots pic.twitter.com/eaVptVAx27 — RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) December 7, 2018

“Looks like K9 Jary’s new snow boots are going to take some getting-used-to…” the police department wrote.

On Facebook, the video was viewed more than 2.3 million times in less than 48 hours.