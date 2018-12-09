Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHERADEN (KDKA) — Fire heavily damaged a family’s home in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood Sunday, but they were feeling fortunate that they weren’t home when the fire broke out.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Canopolis Street.

Firefighters needed to take axes to the second floor to ventilate and gain better access to some smoldering spots.

Reid Scharding, a retired Pittsburgh firefighter, owns the home where his daughter lives with her boyfriend, a toddler and a baby. All four were visiting family in Beechview and came home to find the house on fire.

Two dogs got out of the house safely.

According to Scharding, the damage is significant, but he is just thankful everyone is OK.

“I’m just thankful they weren’t in there. I can replace the house,” Scharding said. “A lot of water damage, a lot of smoke damage.”

Investigators are on the way to determine the cause of the fire, which seems to have originated on the second floor.

Scharding says his family will be staying with him and his wife now. As a former firefighter, he says he was careful to install smoke detectors throughout the house.