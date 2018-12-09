Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspected DUI driver drove onto the South Busway and led police on a chase Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:40 p.m.

A Port Authority Police officer was patrolling the South Busway when he saw a silver Dodge vehicle get on at the Pioneer Avenue entrance and start driving in the left-hand lane in the wrong direction.

According to a criminal complaint, the Port Authority officer tried to pull the vehicle over. The driver — later identified as 47-year-old Terry Diggs, of New Kensington — kept going, crossed into the right-hand lane, then pulled over after a short time.

The Port Authority officer told Diggs to turn off the vehicle. Diggs complied, but Diggs quickly started his vehicle again and sped off.

Diggs allegedly turned off his headlights and tail lights and drifted between lanes as he continued to flee from the officer.

Eventually as Diggs neared the Overbrook bus station, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a jersey barrier, causing the vehicle to roll over.

The Port Authority officer says he saw Diggs get out of the vehicle. Diggs was later found on the opposite side of the jersey barrier.

Diggs allegedly said, “I made a big mistake” before he was taken into custody.

Police say they found five opened cans of Keystone Ice in Diggs’ vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Diggs failed field sobriety tests.

Diggs is facing a number of charges, including reckless driving and driving under the influence.