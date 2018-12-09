  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was injured during Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, but returned in the fourth quarter.

According to Burt Lauten, the Steelers’ director of communications, Roethlisberger sustained a rib injury at the end of the first half. He was being evaluated in the locker room during the third quarter.

Lauten said Roethlisberger was questionable to return for the second half of the game.

Joshua Dobbs took over as quarterback for the third quarter.

KDKA-TV’s Rich Walsh reported that Roethlisberger returned to the field with about 9 minutes left in the third quarter.

Roethlisberger remained on the sidelines until the fourth quarter. He went back in with about five and a half minutes remaining in the game when the Raiders were up 17-14.

