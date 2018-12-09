Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was injured during Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, but returned in the fourth quarter.

According to Burt Lauten, the Steelers’ director of communications, Roethlisberger sustained a rib injury at the end of the first half. He was being evaluated in the locker room during the third quarter.

Lauten said Roethlisberger was questionable to return for the second half of the game.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sustained a rib injury and is being evaluated in the locker room. He is questionable to return to today’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 9, 2018

Joshua Dobbs took over as quarterback for the third quarter.

#5 Joshua Dobbs is in at QB. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 9, 2018

KDKA-TV’s Rich Walsh reported that Roethlisberger returned to the field with about 9 minutes left in the third quarter.

Big cheer for Ben, who’s now back on the field — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 9, 2018

Roethlisberger remained on the sidelines until the fourth quarter. He went back in with about five and a half minutes remaining in the game when the Raiders were up 17-14.

