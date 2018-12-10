  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Adventure Park, April, Tajiri

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (KDKA/AP) – A giraffe whose birth became an internet sensation has been moved into another barn away from his mother.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, tells the Press & Sun-Bulletin that Tajiri the giraffe was moved so he has space to grow this winter. Tajiri is the offspring of April the Giraffe. April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period last year.

tajiri april the giraffe April The Giraffes Calf Moved To New Barn

(Photo Credit: Facebook/Animal Adventure Park)

Park owner Jordan Patch says the practice mimics a natural pattern where male calves in the wild are driven out of the herd. This is a way to “avoid inbreeding.” Patch says April is also expecting again.

The park had planned to move Tajiri to Carolina Wildlife Conservation Park in North Carolina but canceled the transfer.

In October, the park said requirements and deadlines were not satisfied in the given timeframe to make the scheduled transfer possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s