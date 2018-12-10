Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) — Police say a thief broke into more than a dozen vehicles in Ellwood City in one night.

The Ellwood City Police Department says 20 vehicles were reportedly broken into between 9 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday. All vehicles were unlocked at the time.

The thefts took place in the areas of Pinecrest Acres/Walnut Drive, Maplewood Estates, Meadowridge Estates, Skyline Drive, Aetna Drive and York Street.

Any residents in those areas who have video surveillance cameras are asked to contact Ellwood City Police if they have footage that could would be helpful to their investigation. The department can be reached at (724) 758-9935 or (724) 758-7564.

Police are also reminding residents to always lock their vehicles when parked outside.