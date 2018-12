Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a robbery that happened in Lawrenceville on Monday.

According to police, someone held up the Rite Aid on Butler Street just after 9:30 p.m.

Police say the robber had a weapon, but it’s unclear if the suspect got away with any cash.

No injuries were reported.

