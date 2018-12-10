Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to prison in connection to an incident that sent 18 SWAT officers to the hospital for fentanyl exposure.

The Department of Justice says 32-year-old Calvin Armstrong, formerly of Pittsburgh, was sentenced Friday to four years and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Armstrong was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute an analogue of fentanyl.

In August 2017, officers tried to serve a search warrant at a home on Bond Street in the West End.

After SWAT team members entered the home, a table where drugs were being bagged was knocked over by one of the suspects, which caused the powder narcotics to become airborne.

Eighteen SWAT officers were sent to a local hospital with various symptoms, including burning in their throats, lightheadedness and nausea.

Armstrong admitted to packaging the narcotics.