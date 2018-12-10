Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — The McCandless Town Council announced Monday evening that they plan to issue a statement of charges against the town’s police chief and a lieutenant after an investigation into sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

When the officers of the McCandless Police Department took a “no confidence” vote last week about Chief David DiSanti, 24 expressed no confidence in his ability to lead the department.

One abstained, one voted against and two new officers on their probationary period were not included in the vote.

That vote is part of what McCandless Council discussed behind closed doors Monday as they considered the investigation into Chief DiSanti and Lieutenant Jeffrey Basl.

Information obtained by KDKA-TV News and confirmed by a source that has seen the complaint and the results of the investigation indicates the claims against Basl boil down to lewd and inappropriate comments and gestures that created an “uncomfortable work environment.”

The claims against the chief go further, suggesting DiSanti tried to kiss a female officer while she was in uniform at his home with another officer. The chief had invited them over for a Labor Day meal. The victim says she turned her face and he kissed the side of her head.

The complaint also references another kiss involving the wife of one of his officers.

No criminal charges have been filed in either incident. It is all being handled administratively.

Both Basl and DiSanti were put on administrative leave when the investigation was launched in late October.

When the police officers heard the investigation was over and the chief might be returning to work, they decided to take their “no confidence” vote so council would know their position before it takes action.

Town of McCandless Attorney Gavin Robb read the following statement at a public meeting Monday night: “Based on the results of the investigation into allegations of misconduct in the police department, Town Council intends to issue a statement of charges to Chief David DiSanti and Lieutenant Jeffrey Basl. The Town will provide these officers with an opportunity to respond to the charges prior to taking any disciplinary action.”

After the statement was read, the council opened the floor to public comments.

