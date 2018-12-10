Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITCAIRN (KDKA) — A lieutenant of the Pitcairn #2 Volunteer Fire Department was tased and arrested Monday night.

According to Pitcairn Police, the man was involved in an argument while leaving a Pitcairn Council meeting.

Police say he was told to leave the meeting, but he refused.

When officers then tried to take him into custody, he resisted arrest.

A taser was used to get the man under control.

Police say criminal charges are pending.

