PITCAIRN (KDKA) — A lieutenant of the Pitcairn #2 Volunteer Fire Department was tased and arrested Monday night.
According to Pitcairn Police, the man was involved in an argument while leaving a Pitcairn Council meeting.
Police say he was told to leave the meeting, but he refused.
When officers then tried to take him into custody, he resisted arrest.
A taser was used to get the man under control.
Police say criminal charges are pending.
