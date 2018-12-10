Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steeler Rocky Bleier says he’s “done” with the team after their frustrating loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Bleier aired his opinions in a video posted on his official Facebook page Monday afternoon.

He starts the video by saying, “Here’s my take on the Steelers — I’m done. They’ve ripped my heart out.”

He goes on to wonder how they’ve lost three out of the last four games “with the talent that they have.”

Bleier also commented on kicker Chris Boswell, who slipped on a field goal attempt on the final play of Sunday’s game.

“The purpose of a kicker is just to put his team in a position to win. If you can’t do that, then maybe you need to go,” Bleier said.

He also goes on to say that “maybe [defensive coordinator] Keith Butler has to go.”

“With three games remaining, the Steelers’ destiny lies in their hands, but it is shaky with the Patriots, Saints and Bengals on the horizon. How they fare will dictate the team’s future and it may be without [head coach Mike] Tomlin,” Bleier concludes.