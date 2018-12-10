PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another week, and another loss for the Steelers in quite a disappointing fashion, losing to the 2-10 Oakland Raiders 24-21.

Three straight losses (2 which were marked as “easy wins”) has Pittsburgh clinging to the slimmest AFC North lead over Baltimore who almost beat the Chiefs on the road yesterday and won three straight contests prior to this past week.

SOUND OFF: Following their loss to the Raiders and with games against the Patriots and Saints coming up, are you worried the #Steelers could miss the playoffs? https://t.co/Jkvk7JuQ75 #SteelersNation — KDKA (@KDKA) December 10, 2018

“#Steelers are now 0-4 against the AFC West… a playoff spot is now very much in jeopardy…”

#Steelers are now 0-4 against the AFC West… a playoff spot is now very much in jeopardy… — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 10, 2018

Fans around the city are expressing their disgust with the outcome of Sunday’s game. Some are even taking to Twitter calling for the firing of Head Coach Mike Tomlin and the hiring of recently fired Packers Head Coach and Greenfield native Mike McCarthy.

“There’s one difference in the careers of Mike McCarthy and Mike Tomlin and it’s that McCarthy beat him in a SB. At some point, no matter how fixated an organization is in their ways, nothing lasts forever. Time to seriously consider moving on.”

There’s one difference in the careers of Mike McCarthy and Mike Tomlin and it’s that McCarthy beat him in a SB. At some point, no matter how fixated an organization is in their ways, nothing lasts forever. Time to seriously consider moving on. — Nick Richetti (@Chetti60) December 10, 2018

“Cya later Mike Tomlin… Hello Mike McCarthy”

Cya later Mike Tomlin… Hello Mike McCarthy — Big Bry (@brysonc2123) December 3, 2018

“Mike McCarthy > Mike Tomlin”

Mike McCarthy > Mike Tomlin — Nick Rush (@NickRush527) December 10, 2018

According to Coach Tomlin, it was his decision to keep quarterback Ben Roethlisberger off the field for a few series in the second half when he was medically cleared after suffering a rib injury. The move potentially altered the ending of the game.

“Wow. Tomlin just admitted Ben Roethlisberger could have come in a series earlier… said they were in the flow of the game. WhT does that even mean?”

Wow. Tomlin just admitted Ben Roethlisberger could have come in a series earlier… said they were in the flow of the game. WhT does that even mean? — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) December 10, 2018

Meanwhile, kicker Chris Boswell missed two more field goals in the loss, including one from 40 yards on the final play of the game. Boswell is now 10/16 on field goal attempts for the year and 39/44 on extra points made this season. According to Twitter, it is safe to say the media and fans alike are not happy with his play this season.

“Steelers working out kickers today or are they cool with status quo? A kicker who’s a headcase right now and couldn’t make a 20 yarder to win a game if his life depended on it.”

Steelers working out kickers today or are they cool with status quo? A kicker who's a headcase right now and couldn't make a 20 yarder to win a game if his life depended on it. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 10, 2018

“Forgot how salty I was at Chris Boswell til now. @steelers”

Forgot how salty I was at Chris Boswell til now. @steelers — Marlon Anthony (@HeartlessMcGhee) December 10, 2018

“11:39 and still no “BREAKING: Steelers release Chris Boswell”

11:39 and still no “BREAKING: Steelers release Chris Boswell” pic.twitter.com/9jSGKga7hT — Lor B (@PotterGriffin) December 10, 2018

Boswell signed a 5-year deal worth nearly $20 million in the 2018 offseason.

The Steelers have a tough stretch heading into the end of the season. Next week, the Patriots roll into Heinz Field for a 4:25 kick that can be seen on KDKA-TV. In two weeks, Pittsburgh heads to New Orleans to face the 11-2 Saints. The season ends with a 1:00 game against AFC North foe Cincinnati.