PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A gunshot victim showed up at an Uptown hospital Monday evening.

The victim showed up at UPMC Mercy Hospital in a van with a shattered back window.

The van was towed away from the hospital a few hours after the victim arrived there.

Police aren’t saying where the person was shot or how seriously the victim was wounded.

