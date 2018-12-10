Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two gas line workers were injured in an incident early Monday morning in Westmoreland County.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident took place along Main Street in Penn Township around 1 a.m.

Residents said they heard an explosion, but emergency dispatchers said it was just air pressure being released from the gas line.

The line was undergoing testing and there was no product flowing.

Two workers were injured and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It is unclear how they were hurt.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details