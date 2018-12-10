  • KDKA TVOn Air

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two gas line workers were injured in an incident early Monday morning in Westmoreland County.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident took place along Main Street in Penn Township around 1 a.m.

Residents said they heard an explosion, but emergency dispatchers said it was just air pressure being released from the gas line.

gas line injuries Incident Leaves 2 Gas Line Workers Injured In Westmoreland County

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The line was undergoing testing and there was no product flowing.

Two workers were injured and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It is unclear how they were hurt.

