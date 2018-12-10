Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Allegheny County just won $1 million.

The winning ticket was sold at the Shop ‘n Save on Castle Shannon Boulevard in Mt. Lebanon. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls for Saturday night’s drawing but not the red Powerball number. The winning numbers were 14-32-34-46-61 with a Powerball number of 10.

The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated annuity value of $230 million, or $135.9 million cash, for Wednesday’s drawing.