Filed Under:Local TV, Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania Lottery, Powerball

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Allegheny County just won $1 million.

The winning ticket was sold at the Shop ‘n Save on Castle Shannon Boulevard in Mt. Lebanon. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls for Saturday night’s drawing but not the red Powerball number. The winning numbers were 14-32-34-46-61 with a Powerball number of 10.

The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated annuity value of $230 million, or $135.9 million cash, for Wednesday’s drawing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s