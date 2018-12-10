Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

YOUNGSTOWN (KDKA) – Five children died in a late Sunday evening house fire in Youngstown, Ohio.

According to WKBN-TV, the fire broke out at a home in the 400 block of Parkliff Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Two children were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others died at a local hospital.

The children range in age from 1 to 9 and include a pair of 1-year-old twins.

Their mother was also injured, but her condition is unknown.

Two firefighters were injured while battling the fire.

