YOUNGSTOWN (KDKA) – Five children died in a late Sunday evening house fire in Youngstown, Ohio.
According to WKBN-TV, the fire broke out at a home in the 400 block of Parkliff Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
Two children were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others died at a local hospital.
The children range in age from 1 to 9 and include a pair of 1-year-old twins.
Their mother was also injured, but her condition is unknown.
Two firefighters were injured while battling the fire.
