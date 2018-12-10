  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Ohio, Youngstown

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

YOUNGSTOWN (KDKA) – Five children died in a late Sunday evening house fire in Youngstown, Ohio.

According to WKBN-TV, the fire broke out at a home in the 400 block of Parkliff Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Two children were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others died at a local hospital.

youngstown fire 5 Young Children Killed In Youngstown House Fire

(Photo Credit: WKBN/CBS)

The children range in age from 1 to 9 and include a pair of 1-year-old twins.

Their mother was also injured, but her condition is unknown.

Two firefighters were injured while battling the fire.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s