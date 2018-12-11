Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown has offered details on the cost of the clergy abuse scandal.

The latest edition of the diocese’s official publication says the scandal has cost it $21.5 million since 1999.

Of that amount, $15.7 million has gone to settlement payouts and awards and $4.3 million to legal fees.

A letter from Bishop Mark Bartchak says 290 people have received settlements or counseling from the diocese.

A state attorney general’s grand jury report has alleged the diocese protected at least 50 religious leaders suspected of abuse.

The Johnstown Tribune-Democrat reports the diocese also has paid more than $900,000 to clergy for compensation that has included salaries to members who were removed from ministry while under investigation.

