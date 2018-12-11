Filed Under:Local TV, McKinney Drive, Meghan Schiller, Thomas Garner

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Moon Township left one man dead.

According to police, officers were called to a home along McKinney Drive around 10:45 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a 48-year-old Thomas Garner suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died overnight.

Garner lived alone in the McKinney Drive home and may have known the suspect.

No information about a possible suspect has been released at this time.

A motive has not been determined, but police do not believe it was a robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS, or through their social media accounts.

