NORTH SIDE (KDKA) – Two children were injured when their school van was involved in a head-on collision in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to police, the crash happened in the 1700 block of Brighton Road around 9 a.m.

The van was transporting students to a nearby charter school when it was struck by a BMW.

Two 9-year-old students were taken to the hospital in stable condition. One suffered a minor injury, while the other suffered a moderate leg injury.

The driver of the BMW, a 28-year-old woman, will be arrested by summons for causing an accident with injuries while not having a license.

No other information has been released at this time.

