Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have traded right-handed pitcher Ivan Nova to the Chicago White Sox for pitcher Yordi Rosario and international slot money.

The team confirmed the trade as the MLB Winter Meetings are ongoing in Las Vegas.

“The Pirates have acquired RHP Yordi Rosario along with international slot money from the White Sox in exchange for RHP Ivan Nova.”

The Pirates have acquired RHP Yordi Rosario along with international slot money from the White Sox in exchange for RHP Ivan Nova. — Pirates (@Pirates) December 11, 2018

“Iván Nova has one year left on his contract and is owed a little under $9.2 million next year. White Sox needed a veteran (or two) to throw strikes and eat innings at the back of their rotation, and he can do that.”

Iván Nova has one year left on his contract and is owed a little under $9.2 million next year. White Sox needed a veteran (or two) to throw strikes and eat innings at the back of their rotation, and he can do that — James Fegan (@JRFegan) December 11, 2018

Nova was acquired from the New York Yankees in 2016. The 31-year-old pitcher has a 25-25 record since joining the Pirates.

Rosario, 19, had a 2.57 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 14 appearances (11 starts) in 2018 with both the Dominican Summer League White Sox and the Arizona League White Sox.