PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Pittsburgh are turning to the public for help with identifying the driver of a silver pickup truck.

Authorities turned to social media to ask for the publics help to find the driver after police say they hit a person on the city’s North Side.

In a post to Twitter, police said that on Nov. 8 the pickup truck struck a woman as she crossed West North Avenue and Monterey Street in the Mexican War Streets. Officials say that the woman that lives in North Carolina, was crossing the street after a Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Police say that the victim spent multiple days in at Allegheny General Hospital and is still unable to work.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Zone 1 detectives at (412)-323-7201.

