PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New developments are expected Tuesday morning in the case against the man charged in the mass shooting at a Squirrel Hill synagogue.

Robert Bowers will not attend today’s status conference at the federal courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Bowers is accused of shooting and killing 11 people inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in October.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on federal charges in November.

The charges are as follows:

Eleven counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death

Eleven counts of use and discharge of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence

Two counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury

Eleven counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Eight counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, and resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer

One count of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer

The case against bowers will be prosecuted in the federal court first instead of state courts because the justice department says it believes it’s in the national interest to protect the constitutional right of freedom of religion.

Bowers faces a maximum penalty of death, or life without parole followed by a consecutive sentence of 535 years in prison.

Today’s status conference will begin at 10 a.m. and KDKA-TV’s Legal Editor Julie Grant will have more details throughout the day.

