SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) – Two Laurel Highlands ski resorts announced Tuesday that they will open for daily operation this upcoming weekend.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort and Hidden Valley Resort announced that they will begin daily operations starting on Dec. 14. Both ski resorts posted to social media announcing the opening.

Seven Springs began making snow on Nov. 12 and Hidden Valley followed shortly after.

Black Friday, or as the resorts like to call it, White Friday marked openening day for Seven Springs, the day after Thanksgiving. Hidden Valley began welcoming guests to ski on Nov. 24. Both resorts were open for weekend operations Friday through Sunday.

Midweek skiing and night skiing will return to the mountains Friday.

You can find the Seven Springs snow report here. The Hidden Valley snow report can be found here.

