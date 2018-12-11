Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) – Two Laurel Highlands ski resorts announced Tuesday that they will open for daily operation this upcoming weekend.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort and Hidden Valley Resort announced that they will begin daily operations starting on Dec. 14. Both ski resorts posted to social media announcing the opening.
The slopes open daily for the season on Friday! 🏂⛷
SNOW REPORT: https://t.co/rw4pGi01Tx pic.twitter.com/DVOhnxsJfW
— Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) December 11, 2018
Seven Springs began making snow on Nov. 12 and Hidden Valley followed shortly after.
RELATED STORIES:
Turning Black Friday White: Seven Springs Opens For The Season
Holidays In The Highlands Returns To Seven Springs
Seven Springs, Hidden Valley Begin Making Snow
Seven Springs Announces Opening Weekend Dates
Hidden Valley Ski Resort To Open Saturday
Black Friday, or as the resorts like to call it, White Friday marked openening day for Seven Springs, the day after Thanksgiving. Hidden Valley began welcoming guests to ski on Nov. 24. Both resorts were open for weekend operations Friday through Sunday.
🚨We’re officially open for the season this Friday🚨
❄️Friday, Dec.14 9a-9:30p
❄️Saturday, Dec. 15 9a-9:30p
❄️Sunday, Dec. 16 9a-7p
❄️Monday, Dec. 17 10a-4:30p
❄️Tuesday, Dec.18 10a-4:30p
❄️Wednesday, Dec. 19 10a-9p
❄️ Thursday, Dec. 20 10a-9p pic.twitter.com/YZnHqhIfvB
— Hidden Valley Resort (@HVResortPA) December 11, 2018
Midweek skiing and night skiing will return to the mountains Friday.
You can find the Seven Springs snow report here. The Hidden Valley snow report can be found here.