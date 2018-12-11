Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh teen was shot while riding a school bus Monday night, according to police.

Officers were called to a local hospital at approximately 6:41 p.m. on Monday after a person drove themselves to the hospital after being shot.

ALERT: @PghPolice are investigating after a teen was shot while riding on a school bus. pic.twitter.com/yIyvvw15r9 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) December 11, 2018

After investigating, a school bus driver stated that she was driving students home from the New Academy Charter School when she heard gunshots. Authorities say that she heard 2 to 3 gunshots.

That’s when the bus driver said she heard a student on the bus yell that he had been shot in the shoulder. Authorities identified the student as a 17-year-old male.

The bus driver drove the victim to UPMC Mercy Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The shooting appeared in Arlington near Spring Street and Arlington Avenue where ShotSpotter alerted police to shots fired. Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details