PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It didn’t take much arm twisting to convince teenagers to bake cookies.

“They are like Cookie Monster,” Baldwin High School Consumer and Food Science teacher Beth Fochtman said. “They really like cookies and making them so they were pretty excited.”

The kids are baking their hearts out as part of their cooking class. They will bake about 100 dozen cookies, then give them to senior citizens in the school district.

This is their second annual cookie extravaganza. It is the idea of Baldwin-Whitehall School District Superintendent Dr. Randal Lutz. The cookies will be given away when the seniors tour the high school Friday morning to see what the kids are learning.

“We do really try to explain the impact that it had on the participants it had last year,” said Michelle Malone in the Baldwin Food and Consumer Services Department. “Once we kind of talked about that with them, most do seem to get on board.”

Fochtman helped with the event last year as well.

“We just jumped right on board because how could we not? It’s such a great cause and just to thank the seniors. They are such a part of our community, and we want to make sure that they know that we appreciate them in our community,” Fochtman said.

Junior Joey Weber says his favorite things to cook are tacos and cheeseburgers, but he’s really focusing on this assignment because he knows where the finished product is going.

“A little extra pressure because we are going to try to make them as delicious as we can so that they can enjoy it. It is going to be a lot of fun,” Weber said.

Freshman Bianca Puglin is also excite to be able to help her school put its best foot forward.

“I think it is important to give back to the community, and I think we are doing just that,” Puglin said.

In the sweetest way possible.

“We just want the senior citizens to enjoy it, and we are just trying to give back to the community.” Weber paused, then continues, “We are just trying to do a little bit of good in the world.”

One dozen cookies at a time.