Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BLACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman died in a crash in Somerset County early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on State Route 0219, south of the Walters Mill Road overpass, in Black Township.

According to state police, 21-year-old Vanessa L. Hyatt, of Meyersdale, Pa., was driving northbound in the left lane when she went off the rad and entered the grass median.

Hyatt then lost control of her vehicle, crossed both northbound lanes at a high rate of speed and hit a ditch on the side of the highway, causing her vehicle to roll over several times.

Police say Hyatt wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and she was ejected through the passenger side of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the road was dry at the time of the crash and there were no adverse conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.