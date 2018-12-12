Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Leaders in Monroeville are in a fight over Facebook comments, which could eventually lead to the United States Supreme Court.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Monroeville Council voted unanimously to make the page “information only” and disable the comments.

That means people will no longer be able to truly interact with the page, comment, and have discussions with each other.

Only 1,200 people follow the Monroeville Facebook page, but some topics posted by town leaders have garnered strong reactions.

As it turns out, someone complained and said some posts were getting deleted.

Manager Tim Little said many comments on recent posts contained bad language or very strong insults. He said the IT manager was told to remove those.

Many, including solicitor Robert Wratcher with the ACLU, say the page is a public forum and you can’t take down one opinion in favor of another.

Little said Monroeville now wants to get rid of all the comments and said that residents can express opinions at council meetings.

As of Wednesday morning, the comments section is still up and running.