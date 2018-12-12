Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reward is being offered for information about a suspected burglar.

Police say Earl Peters Jr. broke into a house in Brighton Heights last month. They say he then sold some of the stuff he stole at a pawn shop on the North Side.

Peters has a history of drug and theft convictions and uses an alias.

“He also goes by the name Earl Fawcett. He’s known to frequent the North Side and Mt. Oliver. Mr. Peters has a warrant for burglary from the city and three additional warrants from the county,” Pittsburgh Police Sgt. James Glick said.

The Crime Stoppers number is (412) 255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.