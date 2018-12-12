  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reward is being offered for information about a suspected burglar.

Police say Earl Peters Jr. broke into a house in Brighton Heights last month. They say he then sold some of the stuff he stole at a pawn shop on the North Side.

Peters has a history of drug and theft convictions and uses an alias.

(Photo Credit: Crime Stoppers)

“He also goes by the name Earl Fawcett. He’s known to frequent the North Side and Mt. Oliver. Mr. Peters has a warrant for burglary from the city and three additional warrants from the county,” Pittsburgh Police Sgt. James Glick said.

The Crime Stoppers number is (412) 255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.

