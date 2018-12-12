Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) – A man is in custody after a domestic dispute led to a standoff in Duquesne Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Hillview Street for a report of a domestic dispute around 6:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they observed the victim standing on the porch roof and yelling for help. The victim had crawled out of a second-floor window.

The fire department used a ladder to help get the victim to safety. The victim said Micah Smith, 26, had discharged a fire extinguisher in their face. The victim also said they were struck and choked by the suspect.

Police determined Smith was barricaded inside the home. They established a perimeter and began speaking with him.

As they prepared to make entry into the home, Smith surrendered.

He will face a list of charges, including strangulation, assault and terroristic threats.

The suspect was also wanted on an outstanding warrant in Harrisburg for a separate domestic dispute.