  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Buddy's Bar, Hotel Monaco, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re a fan of the movie “Elf,” you’ll probably want to check out a pop-up bar opening in Pittsburgh.

But, you’ll have to act fast because the bar will only be open for two days.

Buddy’s Bar will be opening in an event room at Hotel Monaco.

They’ll be serving up movie-inspired cocktails such as, The Four Main Food Groups, Bye Buddy, I Hope You Find Your Day and Son of a Nutcracker.

The bar will only be open on Thursday and Friday, starting at 5:30 p.m. both days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s