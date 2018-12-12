Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re a fan of the movie “Elf,” you’ll probably want to check out a pop-up bar opening in Pittsburgh.

But, you’ll have to act fast because the bar will only be open for two days.

Buddy’s Bar will be opening in an event room at Hotel Monaco.

They’ll be serving up movie-inspired cocktails such as, The Four Main Food Groups, Bye Buddy, I Hope You Find Your Day and Son of a Nutcracker.

The bar will only be open on Thursday and Friday, starting at 5:30 p.m. both days.