Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL (KDKA) – A volunteer firefighter has admitted to intentionally setting two fires in Munhall.

According to court paperwork, 19-year-old Ryan Laubham is facing multiple charges, including aggravated arson.

Laubham is a volunteer firefighter with Munhall Volunteer Fire Company No. 4.

On Monday, police and fire officials were first alerted of suspicious activity when they responded to a house fire on Crawford Avenue.

While officials were on scene, a resident that lived a few houses down told police someone attempted to set their home on fire the week before.

After reviewing the surveillance video, Munhall Police were able to identify Laubham as the suspect.

Police say Laubham eventually admitted to police that he set both homes on fire after some intense questioning.

He told police he used paper towels to set the first home on fire and gasoline for the second house.

When police asked Laubham why he started the fires, he said he was “bored.”

Laubham’s bail was set to $200,000.

He’s being held in the Allegheny county Jail and is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 26.