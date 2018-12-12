Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL (KDKA) – A volunteer firefighter has admitted to intentionally setting two fires in Munhall.

According to court paperwork, 19-year-old Ryan Laubham is facing multiple charges, including aggravated arson.

Laubham has been with the Munhall Volunteer Fire Company No. 4 for more than a year.

On Monday, police and fire officials were first alerted of suspicious activity when they responded to a house fire on Crawford Avenue. The woman that lives there told police she was sleeping on her couch in the living room when she woke up to fire and smoke.

“I woke up at 3 in the morning and I looked outside and there were four fire trucks down the street,” said neighbor Eugene Pido. “It’s weird when it happens close to you.”

While officials were on scene, a resident that lived a few houses down told police someone attempted to set their home on fire the week before.

After reviewing the surveillance video, Munhall Police were able to identify Laubham as the suspect.

Police say Laubham eventually admitted to police that he set both homes on fire after some intense questioning.

He told police he used paper towels to set the first home on fire and gasoline for the second house.

When police asked Laubham why he started the fires, he said he was “bored.”

“I’m stumped, flabbergasted. I don’t know why you’d be bored enough to light someone’s house on fire,” said Munhall Fire Chief Ed Pletsch. “Ryan is a good kid. I know his family very well. I know his father. His grandfather. So we don’t know what went wrong here.”

Laubham’s bail was set to $200,000.

“My heart goes out to his family, the victims that he’s accused of doing this to,” said Pletsch.

He’s being held in the Allegheny county Jail and is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 26.