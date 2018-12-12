Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — A man is accused of checking out more than books at a library in the North Hills.

A woman says she caught him looking at porn on a computer that’s often used by children.

Northland Library in McCandless is the second largest public library in Allegheny County. Open since 1968, it has a great reputation in the community. It’s the perfect place for a Pitt sophomore who didn’t want to be identified to get some quiet study time.

“I decided to come home and I thought of Northland. It’s the perfect place to study. I studied here during high school, so I came here today to study for my finals and write a final paper,” the student said.

She says her studying was abruptly halted when the man at the computer next to her started looking at porn.

“He kept scrolling through and clicking on the different pictures and going to different websites about it, and I started getting really uncomfortable,” she said.

She snapped a picture of the guy and the computer and texted it to her mom, who told her to leave.

Once they learned about it, the staff at the library kicked the man out.

“We have a zero tolerance for any sort of pornographic content. We do have filters in place at the library,” Northland Library spokesperson Santina Balestreire said.

Even with the filters, the man was somehow still able to look at porn.

“I’m not quite sure how he was able to overcome our filter system, but we may learn something and be able to prevent this in the future,” Balestreire said.

The library has apologized to the Pitt student and they are praising her for doing the right thing by letting them know.

Fortunately, no children were around to see the images.