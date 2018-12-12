PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — When it comes to food and drink, there’s plenty to do in Pittsburgh this week. From a bar crawl in your onesie to a holiday bazaar held at a local brewery, here’s how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Onesie Bar Crawl

Find or create your very own onesie and join others in their coziest PJs for the Onesie Bar Crawl. The event begins at the Carson City Saloon and participants will visit at least five venues. A ticket includes cover to each bar and two free drinks. Prizes will be awarded to the best and most creative onesie.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 4 p.m.-midnight

Where: Carson City Saloon, 1401 E Carson St.

Price: $15 (advance sale); $25 (day of event)

Buddy the Elf Pop-up Bar

The Commoner is hosting the Elf Holiday Party on Thursday and Friday. Expect the bar to look like a set from the movie and cocktails tailored after the film that starred Will Ferrell.

When: Dec. 13 and 14, 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

Where: The Commoner, 458 Strawberry Way

Price: Free

Pancakes with Santa

Rise early on Saturday and swing by the Commoner for pancakes with Santa and his reindeer on the roof of the bar. The location is recognized by Yelpers for having excellent cocktails, particularly Bloody Marys.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: The Commoner, 458 Strawberry Way

Price: Free

Holiday Crafts & Drafts

The East End Brewing Company is hosting a holiday crafts and drafts on Saturday afternoon with local vendors and artists on site. Food will be available for purchase from La Palapa, with desserts provided by Leona’s Ice Cream.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, noon-5 p.m.

Where: East End Brewing Company, 147 Julius St.

Price: Free

