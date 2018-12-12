Filed Under:Brighton Heights, Local TV, Pittsburgh Morrow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teacher was sent to the hospital Wednesday after being shoved by a student.

It happened at Pittsburgh Morrow PreK-8 in Brighton Heights.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools public information officer Ebony Pugh, a male student shoved a female teacher, who then bumped her head.

The teacher was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in good condition.

The male student is receiving disciplinary action.

Further details have not yet been released.

