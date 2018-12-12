Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teacher was sent to the hospital Wednesday after being shoved by a student.
It happened at Pittsburgh Morrow PreK-8 in Brighton Heights.
According to Pittsburgh Public Schools public information officer Ebony Pugh, a male student shoved a female teacher, who then bumped her head.
The teacher was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in good condition.
The male student is receiving disciplinary action.
Further details have not yet been released.
