PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teacher was sent to the hospital Wednesday after being shoved by a student.

It happened at Pittsburgh Morrow PreK-8 in Brighton Heights.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools public information officer Ebony Pugh, a male student shoved a female teacher, who then bumped her head.

The teacher was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in good condition.

The male student is receiving disciplinary action.

Further details have not yet been released.

