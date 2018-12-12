Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to share some delicious Christmas cookie recipes!

Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

20 ounces white chocolate or almond bark

½ teaspoon peppermint extract

30 mint-flavored chocolate sandwich cookies, such as Oreos

Crushed peppermint candies or candy canes, for topping

Directions:

Bring a shallow pan of water to a simmer. Add the white chocolate to a heatproof bowl and set over the simmering water to melt. Stir in the peppermint extract.

Dip the cookies one by one in the melted chocolate to cover completely, then transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle the crushed candy over the tops. Allow the cookies to set and dry before serving.

Makes: 30 Cookies

Pecan Turtle Bars

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cups brown sugar, divided

½ cup butter, softened

1 cup pecan halves

2/3 cup butter

1 cup dark chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine flour, 1 cup brown sugar, and softened butter in large mixer bowl. Beat at medium speed for 2 to 3 minutes or until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Pat mixture evenly onto the bottom of ungreased 13×9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle pecans evenly over crumb mixture.

Combine 2/3 cup butter and remaining ½ cup brown sugar in small saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until entire surface is bubbly; cook, stirring constantly, ½ to 1 minute more. Pour into pan, spreading evenly over crust.

Bake in preheated oven until entire surface is bubbly, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven; immediately sprinkle with chocolate pieces. Let stand 2 to 3 minutes to allow chocolate to melt; use a knife or small spatula to swirl chocolate slightly. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Use sharp knife to cut into 48 bars.

Makes: 48 bars