Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivers Casino says sports betting will begin at their new Rivers Sportsbook on Thursday afternoon.

According to RiverCasinoSports.com, the introductory hours of operation for the Rivers Sportsbook will be Thursday from 2 p.m. until midnight. Introductory hours will also take place Friday from noon until 10 p.m.

The countdown is here to introduce the NEW Rivers Sportsbook! Join us Thursday at 2pm for the introductory period of the FIRST Sportsbook in western PA! Our introductory period has limited hours, is open to the public! Visit https://t.co/tTjbjDHkpq for details! pic.twitter.com/Z1ZwbXoAEV — Rivers Casino (@WinBigRivers) December 12, 2018

The Rivers Sportsbook will offer betting on football, baseball, hockey, boxing, basketball and more.