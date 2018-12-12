  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivers Casino says sports betting will begin at their new Rivers Sportsbook on Thursday afternoon.

According to RiverCasinoSports.com, the introductory hours of operation for the Rivers Sportsbook will be Thursday from 2 p.m. until midnight. Introductory hours will also take place Friday from noon until 10 p.m.

The Rivers Sportsbook will offer betting on football, baseball, hockey, boxing, basketball and more.

