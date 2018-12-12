  • KDKA TVOn Air

McCormick & Co., New Bae, Old Bay

BALTIMORE (AP) – A clash of seasonings is looming in federal court, as Maryland’s Old Bay seeks to protect its trademark in a lawsuit against another spice blend, New Bae.

The Daily Record reports Old Bay maker McCormick & Co. sued this week to stop Pittsburgh-based Primal Palate from using the “New Bae” name.

The paleo diet-centered Primal Palate launched New Bae as an organic blend in October 2017, touting its suitability for crab legs, fries and Bloody Marys. McCormick asserts Primal Palate has used taglines like “Out with the Old, and in with the NEW” to capitalize on Old Bay’s “fame and goodwill.”

newbae Spice Spat: Old Bay Sues New Bae For Trademark Infringement

New Bae spice. Courtesy: Primal palate

Primal Palate co-founder Bill Staley told the newspaper in an emailed statement that New Bae’s name was a “nod” to Old Bay, but is “designed to suggest a difference.”

