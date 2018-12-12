Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLEAR CREEK, W.Va. (AP) – Workers are removing water and pumping fresh air into a nonoperational coal mine in West Virginia as they search for three people stuck inside.

The state Office of Miner’s Health, Safety and Training said Tuesday that a man who emerged on his own from the underground Rock House Powellton mine provided details about the location of the three, who he said were alive.

The state said rescue teams explored the mine overnight, but came out Tuesday after oxygen reserves were depleted.

No coal has been extracted from the mine for two years.

State officials said the four people were reported missing late Saturday and an all-terrain vehicle they were believed to be riding was found near the mine in Clear Creek.

