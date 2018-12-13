Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) – One man was shot during an attempted robbery in the Hill District early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident happened in the 2300 block of Bedford Avenue around 4:52 a.m.

The victim was standing outside of the Bedford Hope Center, when he was approached by the two suspects.

As they were attempting to rob him, the victim was shot in the thigh. The victim was able to make his way to a nearby home and call for help.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.

No other information has been released at this time.

