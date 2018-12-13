  • KDKA TVOn Air

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) – One man was shot during an attempted robbery in the Hill District early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident happened in the 2300 block of Bedford Avenue around 4:52 a.m.

The victim was standing outside of the Bedford Hope Center, when he was approached by the two suspects.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

As they were attempting to rob him, the victim was shot in the thigh. The victim was able to make his way to a nearby home and call for help.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.

No other information has been released at this time.

