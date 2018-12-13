Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting on the North Side.

According to police, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sheffield Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Through the course of their investigation, police determined the woman was shot while she was crossing the street. The shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (412)-323-7800.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details