  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Meghan Schiller, North Side, Sheffield Street

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting on the North Side.

According to police, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sheffield Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

north side drive by shooting Woman Critically Injured In North Side Drive By Shooting, Police Investigating

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Through the course of their investigation, police determined the woman was shot while she was crossing the street. The shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (412)-323-7800.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s