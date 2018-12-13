  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRISBURG (KDKA/AP) — Pennsylvania is expanding efforts to make the anti-overdose medication naloxone available to the public with a statewide distribution day today.

Officials said Thursday that naloxone will be provided free to any state resident at 80 locations – most of them state, county and municipal health offices – from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are a number of locations in western Pennsylvania that will be distributing naloxone, including the Allegheny County Health Department.

Allegheny County

  • Allegheny County Health Department Immunization Clinic, Hartley Rose Building – 425 First Ave., 4th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Allegheny County Health Department Pharmacy – 425 First Ave., Fourth Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
  • Duquesne University Pharmacy – 1860 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219
  • Millvale Community Center – 501 Lincoln Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15209
  • Turtle Creek Fire Department – 125 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145

Armstrong County

  • Armstrong County State Health Center – 245 Butler Rd., Suite 1, Kittanning, PA 16201

Beaver County

  • Beaver County State Health Center – 500 Water Street, Suite 104, Bridgewater, PA 15009

Butler County

  • Butler County State Health Center – 100 Brugh Ave., Suite 201, Butler, PA 16001

Fayette County

  • Fayette County State Health Center – 100 New Salem Rd., Suite 102, Uniontown, PA 15401

Greene County

  • Greene County State Health Center – 101 Greene Plaza, Waynesburg, PA 15370

Indiana County

  • Indiana County State Health Center – 75 N. 2nd St., Indiana, PA 15701

Lawrence County

  • Lawrence County State Health Center – 106 Margaret St., New Castle, PA 16101

Mercer County

  • Mercer County State Health Center – 25 McQuiston Dr., Jackson Center, PA 16133

Washington County

  • Washington County State Health Center – 67 N. Main St., Suite 100, Washington, PA 15301

Westmoreland County

  • Westmoreland County State Health Center – 233 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601
  • Monessen State Health Center – 1 Wendell Ramey Ln., Suite 140, Monessen, PA 15062

The drug is also regularly available at most pharmacies in Pennsylvania, at little or no cost for those with insurance.

It can reverse overdoses by blocking opioids’ effect on the brain and respiratory system.

The Wolf administration says over the past four years more than 20,000 people in Pennsylvania have been revived by police and emergency medical services responders using naloxone.

