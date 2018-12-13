Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh released new details on Thursday about the church sex abuse scandal and how it plans to pay to help the survivors.

The diocese is setting up a compensation fund that it says is important to “support the survivors and their ongoing needs.”

The diocese hired two prominent attorneys to handle settlements with the alleged victims.

“The diocese will fund the program through investments held from the sale of historical diocesan assets, such as St. Joseph’s Protectory and other closed institutions,” Bishop David Zubik said. “Additional program funding may very well need to come from the future sale of diocesan owned Downtown (Pittsburgh) properties.

“Let me be clear, no funds from this program will come from our campaign for the Church Alive, nor from Catholic Charities, nor from parishes, schools or any other funds designated for specific use by donors.”

There is no limit on the compensation and the diocese will begin talks with survivors in January and will continue into September of 2019. Participation in the program is completely voluntary for victims — no victim is forced to come forward – and the program will also include new claims made for the first time by victims.