Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium has issued a response to the latest attack from PETA.

The animal rights group claims the zoo failed to properly care for an elephant calf, which died last year.

Pittsburgh Zoo CEO Barbara Baker said PETA’s complaint and it’s reasons for filing it are really much to do about nothing.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Baker said filing the complaint was, “just for show.

PETA released U.S. Department of Agriculture Inspection reports, which indicate the zoo and its facility for elephants in Somerset County were understaffed and unable to properly care for the animals.

The USDA also noted that the calf’s mother was lactating several days after the birth and suggested that she may have bonded with her baby had she been given more time. That goes against the zoo’s claims that she’d rejected her and wasn’t producing milk.

As for Baker, she said the reports released by PETA were preliminary and are now “void.”

The 3-month-old elephant was euthanized in August of last year.

“This little girl really captured a lot of hearts. She was feisty. She was a character. She was sweet and loving, and so it’s very, very hard,” Baker said at the time.

The zoo said she was not gaining weight.

Born prematurely on May 31, 2017 at the zoo’s conservation facility in Somerset County, Baby weighed only 184 pounds. The Pittsburgh Zoo staff worked tirelessly to help her get to a healthy weight over 200 pounds, but, for some reason, the calf could never gain any weight.

“We’ve always suspected, particularly the last month, that we were dealing with some kind of birth defect where she could not absorb nutrients and was not able to gain weight normally,” said Baker.

Officials consulted with experts around the world before making their final decision, and the calf was surrounded by her caregivers and passed peacefully.