PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Rivers Casino says sports betting began at their new Rivers Sportsbook on Thursday afternoon.

According to RiverCasinoSports.com, the introductory hours of operation for the Rivers Sportsbook will be Thursday from 2 p.m. until midnight. Introductory hours will also take place Friday from noon until 10 p.m.

The countdown is here to introduce the NEW Rivers Sportsbook! Join us Thursday at 2pm for the introductory period of the FIRST Sportsbook in western PA! Our introductory period has limited hours, is open to the public! Visit https://t.co/tTjbjDHkpq for details! pic.twitter.com/Z1ZwbXoAEV — Rivers Casino (@WinBigRivers) December 12, 2018

The Rivers Sportsbook will offer betting on football, baseball, hockey, boxing, basketball and more.

SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia will also begin a test period on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says that, if all goes well, the casinos can start regular sports-betting hours on Saturday.

Ribbon cutting to open sports betting in Pittsburgh at the Rivers. @WinBigRivers . More on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/9trXSU3GqZ — Jon Delano KDKA (@JonDelano) December 13, 2018

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course near Hershey opened its sports book last month, making Pennsylvania one of seven states where it’s allowed.

A year-old state law allows owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos to pay a $10 million fee to operate sports betting. The U.S. Supreme Court in May cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting.

