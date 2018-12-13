Filed Under:Jon Delano, Local TV, Rivers Casino, Rivers Sportsbook, Sports Betting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Rivers Casino says sports betting began at their new Rivers Sportsbook on Thursday afternoon.

According to RiverCasinoSports.com, the introductory hours of operation for the Rivers Sportsbook will be Thursday from 2 p.m. until midnight. Introductory hours will also take place Friday from noon until 10 p.m.

The Rivers Sportsbook will offer betting on football, baseball, hockey, boxing, basketball and more.

SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia will also begin a test period on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says that, if all goes well, the casinos can start regular sports-betting hours on Saturday.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course near Hershey opened its sports book last month, making Pennsylvania one of seven states where it’s allowed.

A year-old state law allows owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos to pay a $10 million fee to operate sports betting. The U.S. Supreme Court in May cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting.

