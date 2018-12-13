Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two more guns were found at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints this week.

According to TSA officials, the first gun was found on Wednesday. A man from Bethel Park was found with a loaded 9 mm handgun.

He told officials that he travels with valuables and prefers to carry a gun. He admitted to forgetting he had the weapon on him when he arrived at the airport.

The second incident happened Thursday when a man from Pittsburgh was caught with a loaded 9 mm handgun. He also said he forgot about having the gun.

Allegheny County Police were called for both incidents. The firearms were confiscated and the men were questioned.

Both men face civil penalties. Typically, the first offense for bringing a handgun through airport security carries a $3,900 fine.

While it is legal to travel with a gun, there are certain rules to follow.

“You never want to bring a firearm to a checkpoint. The right way to do it is you make sure the firearm is unloaded, that it is packed in a hard-sided case, that it is locked and then you take it to the check-in counter,” TSA Spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said.

Ammunition should be kept in its original box, then locked in your hard-sided and locked gun case. There are a few quick forms to fill out as well.

Finally, just because you can fly out of Pennsylvania with your gun, doesn’t mean you can have it where you land.

“Now, you are in another airport, in another state. Do you have the proper paperwork to be standing in another state with your firearm? So, you really do need to do some homework,” Farbstein said.

TSA officials have now caught 34 handguns at airport checkpoints this year. Last year, they found 37.