PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Boyce Park opened to skiers Friday afternoon.

“We have 3 to 4 foot of snow. If it rains, we’ll lose a little bit, but not a whole lot,” Tom Merrick, from Boyce Park, said.

With the higher temperatures this week, it might seem like it’s too warm to snow, but there is a difference between manmade snow and natural snow.

“The snow that we make doesn’t seem like it melts nearly as quickly as natural snow, but it reacts to skiing and snowboarding exactly like natural snow,” Merrick said.

Weather permitting, Boyce Park will maintain its regular hours between now and the middle of March. Most nights, they’re open until 9 p.m.