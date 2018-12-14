  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former University of Pittsburgh football star Bill Fralic has died at the age of 56.

He had been battling cancer.

Fralic was a standout football player at Penn Hills High School in the late 1970s and early 80s, before playing at Pitt.

“Bill is truly one of the iconic figures in the history of Pitt Athletics,” University of Pittsburgh Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. “He set a tremendous standard for our current generation of student-athletes, not only as an athlete but also for what he went on to accomplish once his playing days concluded. Bill’s reputation for giving back might even transcend his Hall of Fame football career. He was a passionate supporter of Pitt and Penn Hills. Our deepest sympathies to his wife, Susan, and his many loved ones and friends.”

Fralic’s No. 79 was retired by the University of Pittsburgh during his final home game in 1984.

He also played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions.

