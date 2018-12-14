Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former University of Pittsburgh football star Bill Fralic has died at the age of 56.

He had been battling cancer.

Fralic was a standout football player at Penn Hills High School in the late 1970s and early 80s, before playing at Pitt.

“Bill is truly one of the iconic figures in the history of Pitt Athletics,” University of Pittsburgh Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. “He set a tremendous standard for our current generation of student-athletes, not only as an athlete but also for what he went on to accomplish once his playing days concluded. Bill’s reputation for giving back might even transcend his Hall of Fame football career. He was a passionate supporter of Pitt and Penn Hills. Our deepest sympathies to his wife, Susan, and his many loved ones and friends.”

Fralic’s No. 79 was retired by the University of Pittsburgh during his final home game in 1984.

Former ⁦@phqbclub⁩ and ⁦@Pitt_FB⁩ star Bill Fralic passes away at the age of 56. Fralic recently paid for the entire Penn Hills football team and staff to stay over night in Hershey. pic.twitter.com/rDTUo4GFEG — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 14, 2018

He also played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions.

